Sat October 07, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 7, 2017

Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test

Sri Lanka 461-7 at dinner in second Test vs Pakistan

Dubai: Sri Lanka were 461-7 at dinner on the second day of the second and final day night Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday.

Tail-enders Rangana Herath was unbeaten on 14 while Suranga Lakmal was two not out as Sri Lanka added 207 runs since resuming at 254-3.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed for 196 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 4-172.

