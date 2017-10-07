Sri Lanka 461-7 at dinner in second Test vs Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: Sri Lanka were 461-7 at dinner on the second day of the second and final day night Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday.
Tail-enders Rangana Herath was unbeaten on 14 while Suranga Lakmal was two not out as Sri Lanka added 207 runs since resuming at 254-3.
Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed for 196 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 4-172.
