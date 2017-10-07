Sat October 07, 2017
REUTERS
October 7, 2017

Rouhani defends nuclear deal, says Trump cannot undermine

BEIRUT: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended the nuclear deal with Western powers Saturday and said that U.S. president Donald Trump could not undermine it.

“In the nuclear negotiations and agreement we reached issues and benefits that are not reversible. No one can turn that back, not Mr. Trump or anyone else,” Rouhani said at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the beginning of the university academic year, according to state media.

“Even if 10 other Trumps are created in the world these are not reversible.”

