Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 7, 2017

Share

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position
Read More

Karunaratne ton takes Sri Lanka to 254-3 first day

DUBAI: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne compiled a brilliant century to put Sri Lanka in a commanding...

Read More
Advertisement

Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test

Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test

DUBAI: Sri Lanka, resuming at 254-3, had reached 355-4 at tea on the second day of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was unbeaten on 170 and with him Niroshan Dickwella 47 not out after Dinesh Chandimal fell for 62 in the session.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 3-120.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia captain Smith to miss India T20s through injury

Australia captain Smith to miss India T20s through injury
Bangladeshi boy dies at 17 after being hit by cricket ball

Bangladeshi boy dies at 17 after being hit by cricket ball
Karunaratne ton takes Sri Lanka to 254-3 first day

Karunaratne ton takes Sri Lanka to 254-3 first day
Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim

Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim
Load More load more