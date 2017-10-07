Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne compiled a brilliant century to put Sri Lanka in a commanding...
DUBAI: Sri Lanka, resuming at 254-3, had reached 355-4 at tea on the second day of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday.
Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was unbeaten on 170 and with him Niroshan Dickwella 47 not out after Dinesh Chandimal fell for 62 in the session.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 3-120.
