Foreign minister meets US National Security Adviser McMaster

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Lt. General McMaster at the White House here.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and regional situation in the South Asian region came under deliberation.

The two leaders discussed ways to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also discussed regional situation particularly Afghanistan.

The foreign minister briefed Gen McMaster about Pakistan's perspective on the US strategy and stressed the importance that Islamabad attaches to peace in Afghanistan.

He also emphasised the need to working together for regional peace and stability.