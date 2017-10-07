Sat October 07, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Public mandate not being recognised, says Abbasi

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that unfortunately public mandate was not being recognised despite knowing the fact that the country could not progress without democracy.

Addressing a gathering here, the premier said: “we have to carry forward politics in line with the the Charter of Democracy signed by two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

I expect that the PPP and the Sindh government would seriously consider the points on which the two former prime ministers had agreed.

Speaking about the SC’s July 28 verdict, he said many people were expecting a political turmoil in the country and internal split in PML-N after the decision.

There wasn’t any candidate for the slot of prime minister in the party. The name proposed by the party became PM with a heavy majority, Abbasi said.

 

