Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5 percent accuracy rate

In a designer-obsessed world, counterfeiters run amok. New York startup Entrupy has found a way to fight the fakes with a handheld microscope camera that lets users with their smartphones detect the difference between real Gucci, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton luxury handbags and frauds.

Srinivasan and his team spent two painstaking years gathering data from all over the world, buying and returning luxury goods at retail stores to imploring friends and second-hand shops to let them scan the items into their database.

Srinivasan said Entrupy has a 98.5 percent accuracy rate. "You know you can't say that, 'hey this Rolex watch is about 80 percent authentic,' it's either real or it's not."

In only a year since Entrupy's launch to the public, they've acquired 200 clients made up of businesses that include second-hand shops and online retail stores. The device is leased for an initial fee of $299 (USD) with monthly plans starting from $99 and can detect from 11 brands.

Srinivasan said his handheld microscope camera, which scans the item by taking photographs of multiple regions then magnifying the image 260 times, is meant for businesses for now, and not really meant for an individual consumer.

Counterfeit and pirated goods accounted for up to 2.5 percent of world trade, or as much as $461 billion (USD), according to last year's figures from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Welcome to driving seat: women throng to Riyadh motor show after ban lifted

Welcome to driving seat: women throng to Riyadh motor show after ban lifted
Dubai consumer expenditure rate touches new heights

Dubai consumer expenditure rate touches new heights
Afiniti ski group encourages investment in Pak, hosts wedding atop Karakoram

Afiniti ski group encourages investment in Pak, hosts wedding atop Karakoram
$37.7 million bowl sets Chinese ceramic auction record

$37.7 million bowl sets Chinese ceramic auction record
Load More load more