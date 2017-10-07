Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5 percent accuracy rate

In a designer-obsessed world, counterfeiters run amok. New York startup Entrupy has found a way to fight the fakes with a handheld microscope camera that lets users with their smartphones detect the difference between real Gucci, Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton luxury handbags and frauds.

Srinivasan and his team spent two painstaking years gathering data from all over the world, buying and returning luxury goods at retail stores to imploring friends and second-hand shops to let them scan the items into their database.

Srinivasan said Entrupy has a 98.5 percent accuracy rate. "You know you can't say that, 'hey this Rolex watch is about 80 percent authentic,' it's either real or it's not."

In only a year since Entrupy's launch to the public, they've acquired 200 clients made up of businesses that include second-hand shops and online retail stores. The device is leased for an initial fee of $299 (USD) with monthly plans starting from $99 and can detect from 11 brands.

Srinivasan said his handheld microscope camera, which scans the item by taking photographs of multiple regions then magnifying the image 260 times, is meant for businesses for now, and not really meant for an individual consumer.

Counterfeit and pirated goods accounted for up to 2.5 percent of world trade, or as much as $461 billion (USD), according to last year's figures from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development).