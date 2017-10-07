Sat October 07, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Denmark is the next European country to ban Burqas

Denmark is the next in the line to ban burqas and niqab in the country. France, Netherlands, Bavarian state of Germany, Belgium and Bulgaria has already banned it.

Terming veil a sign of oppression of women Denmark’s Foreign Minister said that there will come a ‘masking’ ban in Denmark.      

Most of the decision making parties of Denmark also supported ban on facial coverings. However, they are still figuring out the strategy to enforce it.

Around 200 women carry burqa attire in Denmark.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

 

 

