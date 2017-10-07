Sat October 07, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

FC foil major terrorism bid in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Constabulary (FC) Balochistan on Saturday foiled a major terrorism bid when it recovered huge cache of arms and explosives during search operations carried out in various parts of the province.

According to a statement by military’s media wing, 1300 kilograms of explosives, SMG, rocket, hand-grenade, communication devices and maps of important areas had been seized by FC during raids being carried out under the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad.

The operations were conducted in Kohlu, Ghazi Nullah, Uch and Naseerabad areas in the province.

