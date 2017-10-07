Sat October 07, 2017
Monitoring report
October 7, 2017

Muslims in Rajasthan flee village after receiving threats from Hindu upper caste

WEST RAJASTHAN, India: Following the murder of a folk singer, about 20 million Muslim families fled their village, after receiving threats from Hindu upper caste villagers, according to local police.

Pehlu Khan, a cattle trader from Haryana who was brutally killed in a lynching incident in April by a cow protection vigilante group, caused Muslim minorities to evacuate the area forcefully, an Indian newspaper reports.  

Since then some 200 Muslims live under police supervision and protection in homes of their relatives at Balad.

The situation worsened recently during a Navratri function after folk musician Amal Khan, over the suggestion of a faith healer named Ramesh Suthar, started singing religious songs in order to summon a spiritual goddess that is believed to solve problems in his body.

Suthar, however, blamed Khan’s allegedly poor singing as a reason for the goddess abandoning him on that day, police said.

The same night, Khan was kidnapped by Suthar and two other people, after he broke Khan’s instruments and assaulted him.

Khan’s younger brother Suge Khan said. “Later, my brother’s body was thrown outside the house.”

After receiving death threats from Suthar and his dominant group, Suge along with his family members was forced to leave the village.

The police have completed the investigations now and are convincing the minorities to return home.

“We have assured them of protection if they want to return...We have also spoken to village elders and told them that cases would be lodged if they threaten the Muslims,” Yadav added.

 

