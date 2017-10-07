Visitors throng Taiwan’s soap box race

TAIPEI: Hundreds of brightly coloured soap box cars came out on the streets in Taiwan for a race, in which people clad in different costumes took active part.

The teams participating in this race presented their skills by displaying unique home-made cars of different make and models, which the audiences relished alike.

Completely powered by human force instead of fuel, the cars swiveled across roads swiftly.

Since the cars were not equipped with brakes, many of them lost their balance on difficult and uneven terrain which the spectators enjoyed a lot.