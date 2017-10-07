Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Visitors throng Taiwan’s soap box race

Visitors throng Taiwan’s soap box race

TAIPEI: Hundreds of brightly coloured soap box cars came out on the streets in Taiwan for a race, in which people clad in different costumes took active part.

The teams participating in this race presented their skills by displaying unique home-made cars of different make and models, which the audiences relished alike.

Completely powered by human force instead of fuel, the cars swiveled across roads swiftly.

Since the cars were not equipped with brakes, many of them lost their balance on difficult and uneven terrain which the spectators enjoyed a lot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US backs Indian claim: Defence chief says CPEC passes through disputed area

US backs Indian claim: Defence chief says CPEC passes through disputed area
Trees in China turn to gold as autumn approaches

Trees in China turn to gold as autumn approaches
Food truck workers in Vegas unite to keep paramedical staff well-fed

Food truck workers in Vegas unite to keep paramedical staff well-fed
Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message

Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message
Load More load more