Sat October 07, 2017
Entertainment

REUTERS
October 7, 2017

'Mudbound' filmmaker on movie's exploration of racial divide

The saga of two families pitted against a barbaric social hierarchy in the Mississippi Delta after World War Two explores a racial divide that is relevant even today, the filmmaker of new movie "Mudbound" said.

"Mudbound," based on Hillary Jordan's novel of the same name, stars Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan and Jason Clarke and follows the struggles of two farming families - one black, one white - in the heart of the American South in the 1940s.

"Mudbound," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival for independent movies, is already garnering strong reviews and Oscar buzz, and will debut on Netflix on Nov. 17.

The film explores the friendship of two men, one from each family, as they return from war and find common ground while their families face an unending struggle for and against the unforgiving land.

