Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Food truck workers in Vegas unite to keep paramedical staff well-fed

Food truck workers in Vegas unite to keep paramedical staff well-fed

LAS VEGAS: The food community in Las Vegas came together after the horrific incident of mass shooting in the city took place on Sunday in order to feed hospital staff treating the victims.

The staff of Dragon Grille and Cousins Maine Lobster worked collaboratively to give away free food to the paramedical staff working long hours while taking care of the injured.

“We fed nurses, doctors, family members. We also were sending some pickup trucks full of food to the surrounding Metro police officers that were locking down the streets around the UMC hospital”, said Christian Guzman, owner of Dragon Grille food truck.

After catering to hundreds of people, the food truck owners felt happy that the entire food community came together in time of desperate need and help.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message

Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message
Key players in Catalan independence crisis

Key players in Catalan independence crisis
Canadian doctors help 2,000 commit suicide in a year

Canadian doctors help 2,000 commit suicide in a year
Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 dead in Central America

Tropical storm bears down on Mexico, US after leaving 26 dead in Central America
Load More load more