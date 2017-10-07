Food truck workers in Vegas unite to keep paramedical staff well-fed

LAS VEGAS: The food community in Las Vegas came together after the horrific incident of mass shooting in the city took place on Sunday in order to feed hospital staff treating the victims.

The staff of Dragon Grille and Cousins Maine Lobster worked collaboratively to give away free food to the paramedical staff working long hours while taking care of the injured.

“We fed nurses, doctors, family members. We also were sending some pickup trucks full of food to the surrounding Metro police officers that were locking down the streets around the UMC hospital”, said Christian Guzman, owner of Dragon Grille food truck.

After catering to hundreds of people, the food truck owners felt happy that the entire food community came together in time of desperate need and help.