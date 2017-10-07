Trump sends lieutenants to Pakistan with tough message

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will dispatch his top diplomatic and military advisors to Pakistan in the coming weeks, turning up the heat on a nuclear-armed ally.

Weeks after Trump angrily accused Islamabad of providing safe haven to "agents of chaos," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to depart for Pakistan late this month.

He will be followed by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, according to US and Pakistani sources.

The one-two punch is designed to drill home Trump´s message that Pakistani state support for jihadist groups has to end, according to officials briefed on the visits.

´Not acceptable´

"To this point, we have not seen any impact on military-to-military relations," said one Pentagon official, suggesting any change would not happen after Mattis´s visit.

Visiting Washington, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif appeared unwavering.

He lashed out at "hollow allegations" about Pakistan harboring terrorists as "not acceptable."

"That is not the way you talk to 70-year-old friends," Asif said bitterly.

"Instead of accusations and threats we should cooperate with each other for the peace in the region," he added in confirming Tillerson´s visit.

While professing anger in public, Pakistani officials in private complain about receiving no concrete requests to target the Haqqani network or other groups.