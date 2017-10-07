Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

AFP
October 7, 2017

Share

Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Google to use balloons to provide Puerto Rico cell service

Google to use balloons to provide Puerto Rico cell service

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Communications Commission said late on Friday it had approved Alphabet Inc´s application to provide emergency cellular service to Puerto Rico through balloons.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico has struggled to regain communications services. The FCC said on Friday that 83 percent of cell sites remain out of service, while wireless communications company are deploying temporary sites.

Alphabet, which announced its Project Loon in 2013 to use solar-powered, high-altitude balloons to provide internet service in remote regions, said in an FCC filing it was working to "support licensed mobile carriers´ restoration of limited communications capability" in Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Friday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced he was forming a Hurricane Recovery Task Force with an emphasis on addressing challenges facing Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

"It is critical that we adopt a coordinated and comprehensive approach to support the rebuilding of communications infrastructure and restoration of communications services," Pai said in statement.

Separately, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said in a Twitter posting late on Friday that he had a "great initial conversation with @elonmusk tonight.

Teams are now talking; exploring opportunities. Next steps soon to follow. "Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, said on Friday the company would send more battery installers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria knocked out all power on the island over two weeks ago.

Musk said he was diverting resources from a semi-truck project to fix Model 3 bottlenecks and "increase battery production for Puerto Rico & other affected areas.

"In late September, Tesla said it was sending hundreds of batteries that can store power generated by solar panels to Puerto Rico to provide emergency help in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Humans to take over Mars now, Musk's new strategy revealed

Humans to take over Mars now, Musk's new strategy revealed
The future of delivery systems is here!

The future of delivery systems is here!
Japan develops 'smart clothing' technology

Japan develops 'smart clothing' technology
A 17-year-old Pakistani making waves in the world of physics

A 17-year-old Pakistani making waves in the world of physics
Load More load more