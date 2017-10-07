Sat October 07, 2017
Business

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Welcome to driving seat: women throng to Riyadh motor show after ban lifted

RIYADH: Following the King Salman's decision that women be allowed to drive, Saudi women are making the most of their newfound right to drive, testing out some of the world’s most exotic vehicles at a motor show in Riyadh.

As per details, Following a decree from Saudi King Salman allowing women to get behind the wheel last month, women have been clamouring to get their hands on the latest luxury cars at Riyadh Motor Show.

Supporting greater freedoms for women is no doubt a can't-lose proposition for the automakers, but it also might be a good business bet, according to analysts.

The decision to allow women to drive is likely to release fresh demand in the market. This decision provides an excellent opportunity for the automotive sector and will give it a boost in the short and long term.

