Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Fast and Furious 9’ release date postponed

‘Fast and Furious 9’ release date postponed

Los Angeles: The ninth edition of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise was all scheduled to hit cinemas in 2019.

However, FnF fans will now have to wait for the movie till April 2020, according to Indian Express report.

The reason behind the delay is uncertain.

This created an outburst from co-star Tyrese Gibson who did not receive the news well and lashed out at Dwayne Johnson and co-producer Hiram Garcia.

To compensate for the gap, Universal Pictures stated that it will release the movie’s first, non-numbered feature starring characters Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), as per CTV News. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Here’s what '1922' crime drama film trailer is all about

Here’s what '1922' crime drama film trailer is all about
Na Maloom Afraad 2 banned in Punjab

Na Maloom Afraad 2 banned in Punjab
Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list

Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list
The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out

The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out
Load More load more