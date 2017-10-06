Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Guatemala’s river of garbage is a source of income for many

Guatemala’s river of garbage is a source of income for many

Guatemala City:  A river in Guatemala is full of garbage and waste instead of water and is a source of livelihood for dozens of ‘miner's.

Every morning dozens of ‘miner’s descend 300 metres into this garbage-filled gorge to look for gold and silver jewellery which gets stuck in the bottom of the gorge.

The foul smelling ravine is a daily source of income for many people and they don’t seem to mind the smell so much either.

Many of these ‘miners’ descend the ravine dressed in clean, ironed clothes, carrying shovels and a stack of garbage bags, food and a pair of extra clothing. It is like any normal office-going job for them, in fact even better-paying than that.

‘I make more money coming here than going to a company where they would continually scold me,’ says 41-year-old Eddie Miranda. He further reveals that every day he is able to find scraps worth £12.50 ($20).

This job is risky and dangerous as the miners are faced with the threat of being trapped under the weight of garbage that falls from above.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

German man arrested for trying to launch explosives on airplane

German man arrested for trying to launch explosives on airplane
Man detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is great’

Man detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is great’
Seven killed as India military chopper crashes near China border

Seven killed as India military chopper crashes near China border
At least 16 killed in Russian train-bus collision

At least 16 killed in Russian train-bus collision
Load More load more