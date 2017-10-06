Guatemala’s river of garbage is a source of income for many

Guatemala City: A river in Guatemala is full of garbage and waste instead of water and is a source of livelihood for dozens of ‘miner's.

Every morning dozens of ‘miner’s descend 300 metres into this garbage-filled gorge to look for gold and silver jewellery which gets stuck in the bottom of the gorge.

The foul smelling ravine is a daily source of income for many people and they don’t seem to mind the smell so much either.

Many of these ‘miners’ descend the ravine dressed in clean, ironed clothes, carrying shovels and a stack of garbage bags, food and a pair of extra clothing. It is like any normal office-going job for them, in fact even better-paying than that.

‘I make more money coming here than going to a company where they would continually scold me,’ says 41-year-old Eddie Miranda. He further reveals that every day he is able to find scraps worth £12.50 ($20).



This job is risky and dangerous as the miners are faced with the threat of being trapped under the weight of garbage that falls from above.