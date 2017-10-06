Fri October 06, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Here’s what '1922' crime drama film trailer is all about

Trailer for Hollywood’s new crime drama film ‘1922’ has been released.

Directed by Zak Hilditch, the film is based on the novel of Stephan King and tells a story of a guy who murders his wife for financial gains and later admits to the killing.

Cast of the film includes Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Neal McDonough, Brian D’Arcy James and Dylan Schmid.

Containing scary and spine tingling scenes the film will be released in cinemas on October 20.

