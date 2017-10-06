Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim

Former skipper and all-rounder Wasim Akram said that the green shirts have all the potential for a comeback and Sarfraz Ahmed is a good captain but needs sometime for maturity.

Speaking to media in Lahore Wasim Akram mentioned that winning and losing is a part of game, adding that team performance should not be negatively judged for losing a single match.

Wasim stressed for unity within the team, saying describing it ‘extremely’ important.

He said Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan will be a good step and it will promote cricket.