Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Sarfraz eyes fresh start with series win against SL

Sarfraz eyes fresh start with series win against SL
Read More

Pakistan young team to go all out to beat World-XI: Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad has said his young team will exhibit all-round...

Read More
Advertisement

Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim

Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim

Former skipper and all-rounder Wasim Akram said that the green shirts have all the potential for a comeback and Sarfraz Ahmed is a good captain but needs sometime for maturity.

Speaking to media in Lahore Wasim Akram mentioned that winning and losing is a part of game, adding that team performance should not be negatively judged for losing a single match. 

Wasim stressed for unity within the team, saying describing it ‘extremely’ important.

He said Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan will be a good step and it will promote cricket.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position
Shoaib Akhtar to mentor Lahore Qalandars team in PSL

Shoaib Akhtar to mentor Lahore Qalandars team in PSL
Sri Lanka firm at 96-1 at tea in second Test

Sri Lanka firm at 96-1 at tea in second Test
Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test

Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test
Load More load more