Sarfraz is a good captain, just needs time for maturity: Wasim

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad has said his young team will exhibit all-round...
Former skipper and all-rounder Wasim Akram said that the green shirts have all the potential for a comeback and Sarfraz Ahmed is a good captain but needs sometime for maturity.
Speaking to media in Lahore Wasim Akram mentioned that winning and losing is a part of game, adding that team performance should not be negatively judged for losing a single match.
Wasim stressed for unity within the team, saying describing it ‘extremely’ important.
He said Sri Lankan cricket team’s visit to Pakistan will be a good step and it will promote cricket.
