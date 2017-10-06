Man detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is great’

BRUSSELS: A man in early forties was detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is Great’ on a moving train, as reported by the local media.

The man, 41, was wearing a knife with a 28 cm long blade and he shouted “Allah is Great.” He also said that he wanted to 'finish the work started by Nazis'.

A case has been registered against him for involvement with a terrorist group and for possessing unauthorized weapons.