Fri October 06, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Man detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is great’

Man detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is great’

BRUSSELS: A man in early forties was detained in Brussels for shouting ‘Allah is Great’ on a moving train, as reported by the local media.

 

The man, 41, was wearing a knife with a 28 cm long blade and he shouted “Allah is Great.” He also said that he wanted to 'finish the work started by Nazis'.

 

A case has been registered against him for involvement with a terrorist group and for possessing unauthorized weapons.

