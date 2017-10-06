Na Maloom Afraad 2 banned in Punjab

Lahore: Pakistani film Na Maloom Afraad 2 has been banned in Punjab after five weeks of its release.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Punjab Film Censor Board, the film has been banned after various complains from different quarters came to the board.

A notification by secretary Punjab Film Censor Board reads the movie screening has been stopped under the “The Punjab Motion Pictures (Amendment) Act 2012 (x of 2013) earlier passed by the Punjab Film Censor Board Lahore.”

It further states that decision has been taken “in view of persistent complaints from different quarters.”

Earlier on, the UAE had barred the screening of the movie in the country due to alleged misrepresentation of Arabs.

Film stars Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane and Mohsin Abbas Haider.