Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Na Maloom Afraad 2 banned in Punjab

Lahore: Pakistani film Na Maloom Afraad 2 has been banned in Punjab after five weeks of its release.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Punjab Film Censor Board, the film has been banned after various complains from different quarters came to the board.

A notification by secretary Punjab Film Censor Board reads the movie screening has been stopped under the “The Punjab Motion Pictures (Amendment) Act 2012 (x of 2013) earlier passed by the Punjab Film Censor Board Lahore.”

It further states that decision has been taken “in view of persistent complaints from different quarters.”

Earlier on, the UAE had barred the screening of the movie in the country due to alleged misrepresentation of Arabs.

Film stars Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Urwa Hocane and Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list

Pakistani film ‘Saawan’ among 2017 foreign-language Oscar submission list
The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out

The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out
Pakistan’s Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins Emmy for best documentary

Pakistan’s Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wins Emmy for best documentary
Kate Winslet’s ‘The Mountain Between Us’ releases

Kate Winslet’s ‘The Mountain Between Us’ releases
Load More load more