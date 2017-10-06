Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shoaib Akhtar to mentor Lahore Qalandars team in PSL

Shoaib Akhtar to mentor Lahore Qalandars team in PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has joined Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' has  joined the PSL franchise as the team’s mentor.

This was announced by chairman Lahore Qalandars Fawad Rana here at a press conference on Friday.

“I am honored to announce that Shoaib Akhtar has joined Qalandars family and he’ll mentor our players,” said Fawad.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he was excited to be part of Lahore Qalandars and said he would train young pacers spotted by the franchise in the players development program Jazz Rising Stars.

“I am honored and privileged to be a part of this, extremely excited and thrilled,” he said.

“I want fast bowlers to perform aggressively and will mentor these bowlers to become what a fast bowler should be,” he added.

The fast bowler from Rawalpindi also praised Lahore Qalandars' talent hunt program, saying that it would promote new talent and serve Pakistan in the longer run.

“I have never seen a talent hunt program of such huge scale in my career,” said Shoaib.

He later said in a tweet: "I’m really privileged to be announced as the #mentor of @lahoreqalandars, would love to mentor these young and talented Cricketers.

Shoaib Akhtar appeared in 46 Test matches and 163 One-day Internationals for Pakistan.

The 42-year old former speedster was once the fastest bowler in the world.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position

Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position
Sri Lanka firm at 96-1 at tea in second Test

Sri Lanka firm at 96-1 at tea in second Test
Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test

Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test
Pakistan rest Azhar Ali for Sri Lanka one-day series

Pakistan rest Azhar Ali for Sri Lanka one-day series
Load More load more