Shoaib Akhtar to mentor Lahore Qalandars team in PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has joined Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' has joined the PSL franchise as the team’s mentor.

This was announced by chairman Lahore Qalandars Fawad Rana here at a press conference on Friday.

“I am honored to announce that Shoaib Akhtar has joined Qalandars family and he’ll mentor our players,” said Fawad.

Shoaib Akhtar said that he was excited to be part of Lahore Qalandars and said he would train young pacers spotted by the franchise in the players development program Jazz Rising Stars.

“I am honored and privileged to be a part of this, extremely excited and thrilled,” he said.

“I want fast bowlers to perform aggressively and will mentor these bowlers to become what a fast bowler should be,” he added.

The fast bowler from Rawalpindi also praised Lahore Qalandars' talent hunt program, saying that it would promote new talent and serve Pakistan in the longer run.

“I have never seen a talent hunt program of such huge scale in my career,” said Shoaib.

He later said in a tweet: "I’m really privileged to be announced as the #mentor of @lahoreqalandars, would love to mentor these young and talented Cricketers.

Shoaib Akhtar appeared in 46 Test matches and 163 One-day Internationals for Pakistan.

The 42-year old former speedster was once the fastest bowler in the world.