Fri October 06, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

SC takes 66 hours to conclude arguments in Imran Khan case
Imran Khan calls for IB chief’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded Intelligence Bureau...

Imran alleges Nawaz creating rift among institutions

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif using his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to create rift among the country’s institutions.

While addressing a press conference, Imran Khan said, “Nawaz is not fighting for any rights rather he is trying to hide his corruption."

He further added, “If money laundering allegations are proven against Nawaz then all of his assets abroad would be frozen.”

He went on to say that an attack on Supreme Court is an attack on the democracy.

The PTI chief also spoke about FATA reforms and said the government has no other option but to integrate FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The conditions in tribal areas especially north and south Waziristan are really bad," he said, adding "It is important that people from these areas also get representation in the provincial assembly."

“If FATA reforms are not implemented then it would affect people in tribal areas the most,” he said, stressing that the process should start by 2018.

Former district general secretary JUI-F Mufti Sajjad, on the occasion, also announced to join PTI.

