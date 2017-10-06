Met Office issues heat wave warning for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued heat wave warning for Karachi from Saturday, saying temperature will gradually increase during the next 4-5 days resulting into moderate heave wave conditions.

In its advisor, the Meteorological Department has stated that due to the developing low pressure area off Indian Coast in the Arabian Sea, the sea breeze along Pakistani Coastline will weaken. Under such conditions, temperatures along Pakistan coastal areas including Karachi will gradually increase during the next 4-5 days resulting into moderate heat wave conditions.

The daytime high temperatures in Karachi may cross 40°C on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, it said.

Director General PMD Abdul Rasheed has said in the past 30 years, the highest temperature in the month of October has been recorded at 36°C.

It added that the department will keep the public and concerned authorities informed 3 days ahead of the most likely heat wave situation.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country for next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.