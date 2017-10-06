Dr Asim voices support to army leadership upon return to Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Asim Hussain on Friday returned to Pakistan from London.

Speaking to media at the airport, he said “those who said I will not return can see I have returned. Those who made false case against me are themselves facing cases”.

Voicing his support to the country's armed forces, he said "We stand with military leadership,".

Calling the PMLN a bunch of hypocrites, he said the ruling party wants to push the country back into stage age.

“This country doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to 200 million people. We saved it before and will save it again”.

Dr Asim went to London after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of Sindh High Court.

The court had ordered him to return to the country after undergoing treatment for his illness.

His bail was approved against Rs6 million on March 6 before he was released from jail on March 31.

The Rangers had arrested him for providing medical assistance to terrorists.

He was also facing charges of corruption of Rs479 billion and the National Accountability had filed a references against him.