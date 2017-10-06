Shiekh Hamdan challenges Dubai Police for Fitness challenge

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council this week launched the inaugural of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Sheikh Hamdan challenged Dubai Police to get involved in this challenge too. Dubai police, wasted no time and responded to their highness with the same spirit, by accepting the challenge thrown at them by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted and challenged Dubai Police to sign up for the '30 minute x 30 days' Dubai Fitness Challenge.

"I challenge all the teams at @DubaiPoliceHQ to sign up & take the @DXBFitChallenge. #Dubai30x30 #MyDubai," the Dubai Crown Prince wrote.

In response, the Dubai Police said: "Your Highness, Dubai Police accepts your challenge and we are ready for Dubai fitness challenge."

Running from October 20 to November 18, the challenge is the emirate's only multi-activity, city-wide fitness movement to date, with the aim of motivating residents to take up physical activity and making Dubai the most active city in the world.

This enterprising new Challenge seeks to inspire Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors to boost their physical activity by committing to a minimum of 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days through a wide range of fitness activities, sports or exercise.

In a series of tweets Sheikh Hamdan said, "We have launched the fitness challenge to make Dubai the most active city in practicing sports today."

He further said that the challenge will put Dubai in top global cities in improving quality of life.

"The challenge is to increase physical activity and exercise for a healthy and productive society," he said in a tweet.

All residents have been invited to take part in the challenge by exercising at least 30 minutes for 30 days until November 18.

"We hope all government departments and educational institutions will set an example and motivation for exercise," he added.

Residents can register on dubaifitnesschallenge.com to take part in the initiative that starts on October 20.