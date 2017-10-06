Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final day-night Test against Pakistan played at Dubai stadium on Friday.
Sri Lanka, who lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs, gave Test caps to 22-year-old batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and 29-year-old pacer Lahiru Gamage.
They replaced Lahiru Thirimanne and Lakshan Sandakan from the first Test line-up.
Pakistan replaced unfit Hasan Ali with left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz.
This is the sixth day-night Test since Australia and New Zealand featured in the first at Adelaide in 2015.
Squads:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Gamage
Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
ICC match referee: Andy Pycoft (ZIM)
