Fri October 06, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 6, 2017

Sri Lanka target landmark series win over Pakistan

Sri Lanka bat against Pakistan in day-night Test

DUBAI: Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final day-night Test against Pakistan played at Dubai stadium on Friday.

Sri Lanka, who lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs, gave Test caps to 22-year-old batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and 29-year-old pacer Lahiru Gamage.

They replaced Lahiru Thirimanne and Lakshan Sandakan from the first Test line-up.

Pakistan replaced unfit Hasan Ali with left-arm paceman Wahab Riaz.

This is the sixth day-night Test since Australia and New Zealand featured in the first at Adelaide in 2015.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Gamage

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Tv umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycoft (ZIM)

