October 6, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Policeman mistakes actor for real robber, fires at him

 A movie set became all too real for one actor when a police officer mistook him for a real robbery suspect in Crawfordsville.

A shocking bodycam video was released by the Crawfordsville Police Department of Indiana, USA, in which a police officer is shown firing a masked actor , who was posing as a robber. 

Indiana State Police were called to the Back Step Brewing Company on North Green Street, just two block from Crawdfordsville Police Department, for a possible robbery in progress after someone reported seeing a masked man, armed with a gun entering the back of the building.

When police arrived at the scene, they mistook the shoot taking place to be an actual robbery and ordered the actor, later identified as Jeff Duff, to drop his gun. The gun was also later determined to be a prop.

The bullet shot by the police officer went straight by the actors head. It was very close," said Phillip Demoret, actor, to RTV6. "I don't want to think about it.  If it had hit him, we'd be having a whole different conversation. Thank goodness he wasn't."
 

