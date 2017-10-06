US condemns attack on Fatehpur Shrine in Balochistan

WASHINGTON: The United States Friday condemned the terror attack on a shrine in Balochistan that killed 22 people while asserting that it would continue to work with its partners to combat the terrorism.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

She said the US continues to work with Pakistan and its partners across the region to combat terrorism.

"We stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism," she said.

A suicide bomber yesterday blew himself up at the Dargah Fatehpur in the Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan, killing at least 22 people and injuring 25 others.

The ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement carried by its propaganda 'Amaq' news agency.