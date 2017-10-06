Fri October 06, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is out

After making fans curious with unique posters, the first teaser of much-awaited Vidya Balan starrer 'Tumhari Sulu' is finally out.

The teaser begins with Vidya practicing for her late night show in her husky voice. But what makes this one-minute teaser funny is that Sullu is not a sexy woman, but a saree-clad middle-aged woman who lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ.

Vidya, who is known to bring varied characters on screen with her films, has yet again managed to do something different and interesting with Tumhari Sullu.

The movie is a comedy-drama which is being directed by adman Suresh Triveni. It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 1.

In This Story

