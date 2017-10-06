Iranian chess player, banned for not wearing hijab, will play for US

NEW YORK: A leading Iranian chess player has joined the United States Chess Federation, months after she was officially banned from playing for her homeland because of her refusal to wear a head scarf.

According to details, the officials at the United States Chess Federation said that Dorsa Derakhshani, 19, a grandmaster champion who was born in Tehran, was forbidden from playing by the Iranian Chess Federation for not wearing a head scarf, would compete under its oversight after she officially joined in September, US Chess said on its website.

She did not wear a hijab during the event. Since then, she has moved to the United States where she attends Saint Louis University and plays for the school´s team. Derakhshani will now compete as an official United States chess player, US Chess posted on its website.

US Chess is the national governing body for chess competition, sanctioning championships and overseeing player rankings. "It feels good and peaceful to play for a federation where I am welcomed and supported," the website quoted Derakhshani as saying.

Earlier, the news agency of Iran reported that the president of Iran’s chess federation, Mehrdad Pahlevanzadeh, said it was not unusual for players to change their national federation, and that Ms. Derakhshani was not on Iran’s national team anyway. “She played for Iran only one time in 2014,” he said.

Ms. Derakhshani said she competed without a hijab in the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival, a weeklong competition that ended in February. She also had not worn one in previous tournaments.

It is worth mentioning here that Iran requires women to wear the head covering in public.

Just weeks after the Gibraltar tournament ended, she said she learned from friends that the Iranian chess federation had barred her for not wearing a hijab. The Iranians also barred her 14-year-old brother, Borna, because he had played opposite an Israeli player in Gibraltar, she said.