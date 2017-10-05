Thunder, Red Arrows present stunning aerobatic display in Karachi

KARACHI: To commemorate the 70th anniversary of Pak-British bilateral relations, Pakistan Air Force arranged a mesmerizing air show at Sea View, Karachi.

The pride of the Pakistan JF-17 Thunder along with internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of Royal Air Force presented a scintillating aerial display for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, British High Commissioner and Corps Commander Karachi along with political leaders, Parliamentarians, high ranking civil and military officials witnessed the breathtaking mega event.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command received all the dignitaries at the venue.

The air show started with the spectacular aerial display by the indigenously manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft which was flown by Wing Commander Yasir Muddassir. Moments after the departure of the roaring JF-17 Thunder from the venue, the world renowned aerobatics team of Royal Air Force, Red Arrows appeared on the horizon. The nine-member team led by Squadron Leader David Montenegro performed jaw-dropping aerobatics in the red painted Hawks aircraft.

Earlier in the day, the pilots of the Red Arrows Aerobatics team interacted with PAF pilots and students from various school and colleges.

Pakistan Air Force enjoys cordial relations with the Royal Air Force since the partitioning of the sub-continent in 1947.

High level delegations have been visiting each other to further enhance the mutual cooperation and friendly ties between the two air forces.

Earlier this year, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force visited Pakistan as a guest of honor in the graduation parade at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. He also flew a exercise training mission in F-16 fighter aircraft during his visit to the elite No 9 Squadron of Pakistan Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has also visited UK on the special invitation of Royal Air Force.