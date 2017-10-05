The future of delivery systems is here!

In a recent ground-breaking invention by Cambridge consultants, drones delivering packages right in people’s hands has been attracting attention from users worldwide.

Compared to the various courier and mail service companies, this technology known as ‘DelivAir’ could be seen as easing labor work and saving up a great deal of travel cost that is incurred to deliver packages from the sender to the recipient.

The drone makes use of GPS tracking and 3-D imaging to trace the recipient’s location.

Up till now the usage of ‘DelivAir’ has been restricted to some specific locations only. It is designed in such a way that the drone releases the package via a long rope that does not hurt or harm the person receiving the parcel.

The creators say that ‘DelivAir’ can be used for emergency relief and delivery at times of natural calamities and disasters.