Singer Celine Dion donates concert’s funds to Vegas attack victims

LAS VEGAS: In the wake of the mass shooting attack that took place in Vegas earlier this week, a large number of celebrities and prominent public personalities expressed grief and offered condolences to the respective victims.

Singer Celine Dion also paid tribute to the ones who lost their lives in the attack that was termed as one of the deadliest terror attacks in US history.

At a concert held at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, famed singer Celine Dion said, “On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls and so many are still suffering. But tonight we are going to let these families know that we are supporting them and we will help them through their tragic loss.”

She further announced that the funds generated from the concert will be donated to the affected families on behalf of the concert’s audiences.

Celine dedicated her show to the victims, doctors, nurses, and other paramedical staff that helped the deceased and injured in the devastating incident.