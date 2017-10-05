Photos of Afghan skater girls changing people’s perspectives

KABUL: An art exhibition recently held in Afghanistan showcased how a group of Afghan skater girls is breaking stereotypes in a country full of extremists and terrorists.

A symbol of women empowerment, photos captured by Jessica Fulford-Dobson represent a side of Afghanistan that we do not commonly see.

A joint initiative with the charity group Skatetistan, photographer Jessica aims to paint a different picture of the country that has fallen prey to terrorists’ activist groups in the past.

With women enjoying little to no freedom, this exhibition comes in a time of extreme gender inequality.

The pictures are up for the visitors in an interactive gallery, with the help of Qatar Museums.

“I remember being so touched when they said thank you for coming and taking our pictures because we are fed up with being seen as victims. We are strong and we want to be able to do things for ourselves”, shared photographer Jessica.