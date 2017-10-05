Smartphone usage delays speech learning in young children

A recent study conducted in Canada has revealed that children who are exposed to screens of hand-held devices for long time periods experience delays in speaking as compared to children who don’t use devices as much.

Children are unable to make connection between the two dimensional world on-screen and the three-dimensional world around themselves at such a young age.

Young children are likely to perform only one task at a time, they can either talk or listen so if they spend excessive time listening and watching the screen, they are likely to learn speaking late.

Even if children are exposed to educational content, their speech learning remains limited.

It is important for parents to create unplugged spaces so that families can avoid long screen-times and spend quality time together that is essential for the emotional and psychological well-beings of all members.