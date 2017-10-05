Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Smartphone usage delays speech learning in young children

Smartphone usage delays speech learning in young children

A recent study conducted in Canada has revealed that children who are exposed to screens of hand-held devices for long time periods experience delays in speaking as compared to children who don’t use devices as much.

Children are unable to make connection between the two dimensional world on-screen and the three-dimensional world around themselves at such a young age.

Young children are likely to perform only one task at a time, they can either talk or listen so if they spend excessive time listening and watching the screen, they are likely to learn speaking late.

Even if children are exposed to educational content, their speech learning remains limited.  

It is important for parents to create unplugged spaces so that families can avoid long screen-times and spend quality time together that is essential for the emotional and psychological well-beings of all members.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Hundreds of sky lanterns light up Taipei

Hundreds of sky lanterns light up Taipei
Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China

Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar
In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia

In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia
Load More load more