Karachi gets Rizwan in trade for Sohail to Lahore

LAHORE: Another trade was finalised in the HBL Pakistan Super League here on Thursday with Karachi Kings trading fast-bowler Sohail Khan with Lahore Qalandars for wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.
Sohail Khan, who was the leading bowler in Season 2, is part of a deal which will give Karachi the first pick in Gold category.
In return, Lahore Qalandars will be taking up Karachi's fifth pick in the same category, said a spokesman of the PCB.
