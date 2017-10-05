Thu October 05, 2017
Sports

APP
October 5, 2017

Karachi gets Rizwan in trade for Sohail to Lahore

LAHORE: Another trade was finalised in the HBL Pakistan Super League here on Thursday with Karachi Kings trading fast-bowler Sohail Khan with Lahore Qalandars for wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Sohail Khan, who was the leading bowler in Season 2, is part of a deal which will give Karachi the first pick in Gold category.

In return, Lahore Qalandars will be taking up Karachi's fifth pick in the same category, said a spokesman of the PCB.

