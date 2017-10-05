British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

British author Kazuo Ishiguro, best known for his novel "The Remains of the Day", won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, the Swedish Academy said.

The Nobel Committee's representative said Ishiguro, received the prize, for "in novels of great emotional force", he "has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world."

Sixty four-year-old Mr. Ishiguro was born in Japan and his family moved to the United Kingdom when he was five. His most renowned novel, The Remains of the Day (1989), was turned into film with Anthony Hopkins as the butler Stevens.

The Swedish Academy stunned the world in 2016 when it awarded the Nobel Literature Prize to U.S. counter-culture icon and rock star Bob Dylan.