In a world of technology this artist uses glasses to play music

A man in Prague, Czech Republic uses drinking classes to produce music. He uses his fingers to create motion and produce tunes on water filled wine glasses.
His work amazes people around and attracts them to listen to his music.
Melody produced is as perfectly generated as it sounds from any instrument.
The boy's ability to not break a single glass while producing sounds is a testament of his skills.
