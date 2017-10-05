Thu October 05, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Johnny Depp starrer “Murder on the Orient Express” trailer released

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the trailer of the upcoming Hollywood thriller Murder on the Orient Express is released.

Story of the film revolves around passengers in a luxurious train ride who unfold a murder mystery while travelling through Europe.

Trailer is an amalgamation of drama, crime and humor.

Film stars Johnny Depp in a unique role as Ratchett.

Other cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfieffer and Judi Dench.

Film will be released in cinemas worldwide under FOX 20th century banner on Nov 10.

