Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Heroin recovered from passenger at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday recovered heroin from a passenger at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, officials said.

ASF officials said the passenger, Islam Gul, was due to travel Jeddah when 785 grams ice heroin was recovered from his handbag during checking.

They said said that Gul, a resident of Mardan, had been handed over to ANF for investigation.

