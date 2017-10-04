Two suspected terrorists killed in Multan shootout

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have gunned down two suspected terrorists at Sher Shah Bund area of Multan in wee hours of Thursday.

According to CTD, they, on tip-off, carried out a raid in Multan’s Sher Shah Bund area about the presence of terrorists linked to the banned outfit, as the cops approached their hideout they restored to firing. In retaliation two of the terrorists got killed. However, three other managed to escape taking the advantage of darkness. Law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation in the area to trace them.

CTD officials claimed to foil a major terror bid in Multan by killing the terrorists belonged to a banded outfit, and recovered explosive material, sophisticated weapons from their possession.