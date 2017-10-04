Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two suspected terrorists killed in Multan shootout

Two suspected terrorists killed in Multan shootout

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have gunned down two suspected terrorists at Sher Shah Bund area of Multan in wee hours of Thursday.

According to CTD, they, on tip-off, carried out a raid in Multan’s Sher Shah Bund area about the presence of terrorists linked to the banned outfit, as the cops approached their hideout they restored to firing. In retaliation two of the terrorists got killed. However, three other managed to escape taking the advantage of darkness. Law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation in the area to trace them.

CTD officials claimed to foil a major terror bid  in Multan by killing the terrorists belonged to a banded outfit, and recovered explosive material, sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five more women fall victims of knife attack in Gulashan-e-Iqbal

Five more women fall victims of knife attack in Gulashan-e-Iqbal
Rangers withdraw security of Parliament House

Rangers withdraw security of Parliament House
Meeting with Tillerson ‘positive’, US secretary to visit Pak this month: Kh Asif

Meeting with Tillerson ‘positive’, US secretary to visit Pak this month: Kh Asif
Sindh CM hosts reception for Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Sindh CM hosts reception for Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
Load More load more