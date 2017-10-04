Spainish king ´ignoring´ Catalans: Puigdemont

BARCELONA: The Catalan President Carles Puigdemont accused Spain´s King Felipe VI on Wednesday of "deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans" by urging the region to end its bid for independence.

"The king has adopted the (national) government´s position and policies which have been disastrous with regard to Catalonia. He is deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans," Carles Puigdemont said in a televised address.

"This moment calls for mediation," the region's president said. He has indicated that Catalonia could declare independence next week.

While, King Felipe made his own televised address on Tuesday night.