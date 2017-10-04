Halep dumps despairing Sharapova out of Beijing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Maria Sharapova opened up on the despair she feels in defeat after she was ruthlessly knocked out of the China Open in the third round by Romania´s Simona Halep on Wednesday.
The world number two was an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 winner to leave five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova still searching for her first title since returning from a doping ban in April.
It was the 26-year-old Halep´s first victory over the Russian in eight meetings and she will play another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, in the quarter-finals.
The unseeded Kasatkina, 20, stunned defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the final match of the day, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
After her defeat Sharapova, a former number one now ranked 104 following her 15-month suspension for taking meldonium, gave an insight into the rollercoaster of emotions in top-level tennis.
"Hard work is not good enough any more, maybe it was -- I don´t know how many years ago -- but that´s just not a factor any more," said the 30-year-old, asked about comments in a book she recently released.
"The reason I say that is there´s some incredible moments, very high moments, and there are very low moments.
"There have been times where I get off the court and you think, I don´t wish this on my future child.
"The feeling is so tough and disappointing."
Halep, the second seed on Beijing´s outdoor hard courts, is now the favourite with world number one Garbine Muguruza exiting in the first round with a virus.
Sharapova said it was the best Halep had played against her -- and Halep agreed.
The two met in the first round at the US Open a few weeks ago and Halep said she was delighted to finally taste victory against Sharapova: "I´m really happy that I could do this.
"It´s my first victory against her and I just want to enjoy the moment."
Comments