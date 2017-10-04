Halep dumps despairing Sharapova out of Beijing

BEIJING: Maria Sharapova opened up on the despair she feels in defeat after she was ruthlessly knocked out of the China Open in the third round by Romania´s Simona Halep on Wednesday.

The world number two was an emphatic 6-2, 6-2 winner to leave five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova still searching for her first title since returning from a doping ban in April.

It was the 26-year-old Halep´s first victory over the Russian in eight meetings and she will play another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, in the quarter-finals.

The unseeded Kasatkina, 20, stunned defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the final match of the day, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

After her defeat Sharapova, a former number one now ranked 104 following her 15-month suspension for taking meldonium, gave an insight into the rollercoaster of emotions in top-level tennis.

"Hard work is not good enough any more, maybe it was -- I don´t know how many years ago -- but that´s just not a factor any more," said the 30-year-old, asked about comments in a book she recently released.

"The reason I say that is there´s some incredible moments, very high moments, and there are very low moments.

"There have been times where I get off the court and you think, I don´t wish this on my future child.

"The feeling is so tough and disappointing."

Halep, the second seed on Beijing´s outdoor hard courts, is now the favourite with world number one Garbine Muguruza exiting in the first round with a virus.

Sharapova said it was the best Halep had played against her -- and Halep agreed.

The two met in the first round at the US Open a few weeks ago and Halep said she was delighted to finally taste victory against Sharapova: "I´m really happy that I could do this.

"It´s my first victory against her and I just want to enjoy the moment."