Sindh CM hosts reception for Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin here at the CM House this evening.

The Bohra Jamaat chief said that over 31,000 foreigners visited Karachi to listen to his sermons. “We are thankful for your support, cooperation and personal care,” he said to the chief minister and added that the people of Karachi are good hosts and respects their guests.

The chief minister said that it was an honour for his government and the people of the province, particularly of the city that Syedna chose to hold his Moharram majalis in there.

It may be recalled that when the Bohra Jamaat chief last held his Moharram majalis in the city about 21 year ago, around 7000 foreigners had visited the city but this time the figure rose to over 31,000. The Bohra leaders told the chief minister that it was a conglomeration of over 70,000 people in the city.

The chief minister invited Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to visit Thar. “The rains have turned the sand dunes lush green and you would enjoy to see our desert area which is going to be a hub of our power generation and economy in near future,” he said. Syedna thanked the chief minister for the invitation and said next time he would visit Thar with him.

The chief minister presented traditional ajrak, khes and Sindhi cap to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

The reception was attended by Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro and leaders of Bohra community.