Wed October 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs

De Villiers returns for Bangladesh ODIs

JOHANNESBURG: AB de Villiers will be back in South African colours for the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh starting on October 15.

Star batsman De Villiers was not available for the Test series against Bangladesh, but is due to play for the Titans in a first-class match this weekend - his first appearance in a first-class match since January 2016.

De Villiers gave up the one-day captaincy after the Champions Trophy in England earlier this year, enabling Faf du Plessis to be captain in all three international formats.

Left-handed batsman JP Duminy, who retired from Test cricket after a poor tour of England, will also be in what looks a powerful batting line-up.

Fast bowler Dane Paterson is the only player in the squad who has not yet appeared in a one-day international.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada.

Fixtures:

October 15, Kimberley

October 18, Paarl

October 22, East London

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket in burqa: Women cricketers play in hijab in Kashmir

Cricket in burqa: Women cricketers play in hijab in Kashmir
Sri Lanka target Pakistan record in UAE

Sri Lanka target Pakistan record in UAE
It´ll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, warns Starc

It´ll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, warns Starc
Afridi, Morgan spearhead T-10 revolution

Afridi, Morgan spearhead T-10 revolution
Load More load more