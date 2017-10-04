Wed October 04, 2017
October 4, 2017

See how Obama wishes his wife on 25th anniversary

Barack Obama, former 44th U.S president wished his wife through a video message on their 25th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible.

The video message was played when Michelle Obama was on the stage speaking at a conference.

 “I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” said the former US president to his wife, Michelle Obama.

Her natural immediate response was of shock and gratitude as happy tears fell out of her eyes.

The message was played when Michelle Obama was speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Obama acknowledged her wife’s contributions being his biggest support and an inspiration for their daughters and women all over the world.

The most sought-after-couple’s story began in June 1989 when Michelle was mentoring Obama at a Chicago law firm. In that summer they started dating and three years later in October 1992, they got married. 

The Obamas have two daughters and are a couple known for their grace, intelligence and compassion by fans worldwide.

