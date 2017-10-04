Wed October 04, 2017
World

October 4, 2017

Protesters express rage over Austria’s full-face veil ban

AUSTRIA: Hundreds of people on Tuesday came out on the streets to protest implementation of a law that ban full-face veil in the country. 

A mass protest was staged, which was attended by a large number of people wearing face masks and balaclavas to defy Islamophobia .

“I think it is also unconstitutional for starts. It is racist. I am very concerned about this law because I think this is going in a completely wrong direction”, said Kilan, a worried protester.

The number of Muslim women that observe the full-face Pardah in Austria is only 100 to 150!

Applying to even visitors and tourists, the government of Austria requires a fine of approximately $180 from whoever fails to follow this rule.

The law can be deemed as an extension to the previously-introduced ban on distribution of Holy Quran in public, which was passed in February 2017.

