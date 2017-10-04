Dubai consumer expenditure rate touches new heights

DUBAI: Contrary to popular belief, the economic statistics of Dubai revealed that there has been a considerable rise in the consumer spending and it is expected to rise further in the coming years.

Total expenditures in UAE surged to $182.7 billion in 2016, up by nearly 15 per cent from a year earlier, led by huge expenses on rent and food.

Contributing a large chunk to UAE’s gross domestic product, the consumer spending makes up a share of 45%, as opposed to 56%, 45% and 68% for European Union, Asia and United States respectively.

Moreover, the housing and accommodation make up the biggest portion of the consumer expenditures, equaling $75.7 billion in 2016, as reported by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Sunday.

Other categories that have shown an increase in consumer spending include food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as communication (internet, mobile phone charges), the latter being the most rapidly growing category as its compound annual growth is forecasted to touch the 10.2% mark by 2021.

“The growing popularity of mobile applications, and Dubai’s adoption of smart city solutions, is also expected to boost spending in this area,” the Dubai Chamber report stated.

As opposed to a decrease in company hiring and closure of businesses, the consumption in health, education, leisure and other sectors has shown a vast increase.

The overall surge can be attributed to the fact that Dubai is constantly a source of attraction for tourists and residents now pay close attention to improved healthcare and services due to high incomes, changing lifestyles and better health consciousness.