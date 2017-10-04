Rohingya Muslim children forced to live alone in refugee camps

KUPUTALONG CAMP: In the aftermath of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, thousands of Rohingya Muslims were forced to seek refuge in the neighboring Bangladesh.

As a result, many innocent children got separated from their parents and families and a number of them were left to fend for themselves alone.

Out of the many children who do not have any contact with their family members, a 7-year-old girl named Hasina was found by volunteer Nazir Ahmed, who has been trying to unite the girl with her family, ever since.

“If I can reunite them through my work, it is a good thing and I feel good”, shared Nazir.

With no adults to look after and care for them, a huge fraction of some 250,000 children who fled Myanmar are vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and human trafficking.

For now, Hasina is living with Nazir’s mother, as he continues his search for Hasina’s family.